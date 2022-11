Not Available

In his first HBO Comedy Hour appearance in 1992, Richard Jeni: Platypus Man won the prestigious Cable Ace Award for Best Stand-Up Comedy Special. Later, Jeni starred in the short-lived UPN sitcom "Platypus Man" and composed the theme song ("I'm A Platypus Man") for the TV series. A non-stop joyride and one of the funniest comedy shows ever recorded, Jeni's style will leave you breathless.