Richard Kern New York underground collection

Heir to a long New York film and visual culture, which peaked in the 1960s, Richard Kern was undoubtedly one of the most exciting artists of the 80s and 90s. Oscillating endlessly between photography and animated images, one of the pillars of Cinema of transgression, a major artistic approach which seeks to shake up visual codes and subject the viewer to his own relationship with sex and violence, all in a very urban universe. We find clips of the New York underground, from Nick Zedd to Lydia Lunch via Cassandra Stark, to Sonic Youth. Work which, like his photographic work, runs desperately after this search for pleasure that is still unfulfilled. "Death Valley '69", "The Right Side of My Brain" , "You Killed Me First" , "The Bitches", "The Sewing Circle", X is Y" , "Fingered", "Horoscope", "Submit to Me Now" (1987), "My Nightmare", "Manhattan Love Suicides", "Submit to Me" (1985), "The Evil Cameraman"