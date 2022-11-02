Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sound

Not Available

In a prolific career that spanned seven decades, Richard Rodgers wrote over 900 songs for more than 70 shows - a body of work unmatched by any other theatrical composer in American history. His celebrated partnerships with lyricists Lorenz Hart and Oscar Hammerstein II produced some of the most beloved musicals of all time, from 'Babes in Arms', 'Pal Joey' and 'Oklahoma!' and 'Carousel', 'South Pacific', 'The King and I' and 'The Sound of Music'. But unknown to many, the man behind the Broadway curtain was dark and solitary - in complete contrast with the music he created. 'American Masters' takes an unprecedented look at the legendary composer with 'Richard Rodgers: The Sweetest Sounds'. Narrated by Tony Roberts, this compelling film portrait features interviews with Julie Andrews, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Trevor Nunn and Celeste Holm as well as archival performances by Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Diahann Carroll, Mary Martin, John Coltrane and Barbra Streisand.