Not Available

Richard Sarvate quit his ten year programming career in Silicon Valley to be a stand up comedian. Oops! Now he spends his nights poking fun at tech jobs, talking about his experience as a first generation Indian immigrant, and bringing silliness to anyone in earshot. He's toured the world with his act, headlined opening weekend at Doug Stanhope's club Chuckleheads in Arizona, and won the 2017 San Diego Clean Comedy Competition.