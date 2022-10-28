Not Available

A delightful tool to help kids learn their letters, Richard Scarry's Best ABC Video Ever finds Busy Town pals Huckle and Lowly Worm discovering that it's Alphabet Day at school. Their teacher, Miss Honey, invites her students to join in a spirited rendition of "The Alphabet Song." Next comes a series of 26 vignettes developed around each letter and cleverly intertwined with Sergeant Murphy's investigation into the mystery of some stolen bananas. Simple, sweet, and as entertaining as it is instructive, this production exemplifies the great care put into the Richard Scarry video series. --Tom Keogh