Part of Richard Simmons' Blast Off the Pounds program, Disco Blast Off offers a fun dance workout to the hits of the disco era. The program provides total body conditioning with a high-energy 30-minute dance, followed by ten minutes of toning excercises. Includes the disco hit songs "Boogie Oogie Oogie," "Shame," and "YMCA." Useful for all fitness levels, but especially recommended for beginners.