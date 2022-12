Not Available

Esteemed maestro Neeme Järvi conducts the Hague Philharmonic in a majestic performance of "An Alpine Symphony" -- Richard Strauss's epic tone poem that portrays the experience of a day spent climbing an Alpine mountain. The program also includes Strauss's Oboe Concerto, featuring oboist Pauline Oostenrijk, and Eduard Reeser's Symphonic Suite, an arrangement of Alphons Diepenbrock's score for the play "Elektra."