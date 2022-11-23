Richard Thompson: Live from Austin, TX

Not Available

Hailed by many as one of Britain's finest ever guitarists and songwriters, Richard Thompson is captured live in performance in Austin, Texas in 2001. He is joined onstage by bassist Danny Thompson and drummer Michael Jerome to run through a setlist that includes 'Al Bowlly's in Heaven', 'Persuasion', 'Shoot Out the Lights' and '1952 Vincent Black Lightning'. Setlist: 1. Cooksferry Queen 2. Uninhabited Man 3. Walking The Long Miles Home 4. Al Bowlly's In Heaven 5. Mingus Eyes 6. Dry My Tears And Move On 7. Easy There, Steady Now 8. Persuasion (vocal) 9. Bathsheba Smiles 10. Mr. Rebound 11. Ghosts In The Wind 12. She Twists The Knife Again 13. Shoot Out The Lights 14. Crawl Back (Under My Stone) 15. 1952 Vincent Black Lightning