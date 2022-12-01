Richard Wagner - Parsifal (Metropolitan Opera)

Not Available

The Met assembled an ideal cast for François Girard’s acclaimed new production of Wagner’s final masterpiece. Jonas Kaufmann in the title role of the fool “made wise by compassion” is as convincing vocally as he is haunting dramatically, delivering a thoroughly moving portrayal. René Pape is equally compelling as Gurnemanz, the veteran Knight of the Grail, and Katarina Dalayman thrillingly brings out the dual sides of Kundry. Peter Mattei is Amfortas, the anguished ruler of the Grail’s kingdom, and Evgeny Nikitin sings the evil magician Klingsor. Daniele Gatti on the podium reveals both the serenity and dramatic tension of what may be Wagner’s greatest score.