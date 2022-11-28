Not Available

A tour through the mind of obsessive collagist and front yard artist Richard Tracy. While confined to a psychiatric ward at age 50, "Richart" Tracy made this discovery: "If you want to get out of the hospital - start making art like this. They will get rid of you - fast!" Seventeen years later, he's turned three residential lots into a massive black and white maze of his visions. This documentary takes a trip through his yard, art, methods and his mind. Wait until you see what he keeps in his basement!