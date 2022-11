Not Available

The film about the incomparable Russian pianist Sviatoslav Richter is an experience for all, who have been deeply affected by this man's art. Richter was often called "the best pianist in the world" - and not just by the press, but by many leading pianists themselves. This film contains treasures of archival footage of Richter in recitals, his own recollections of his long and fascinating life and the on-camera interviews given just before his death.