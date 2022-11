Not Available

DVD Track List: 1. Opening Credits 2. Don't Stop Loving Me 3. Guitars and Women 4. Still Alive and Well 5. Coming Home 6. Real American 7. Dawn of Love 8. Listen to the Lord 9. Turn on the Light 10. Band Introduction 11. Rhapsody in Red 12. Jump, Jump, Jump 13. Hand on Sloopy 14. Rock And Roll Hoochie Koo