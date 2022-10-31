Rick Najera: Diary of a Dadman

Not Available

Comedian/Writer-Performer Rick Najera's DIARY OF A DAD MAN was nominated for an Imagen Award for Best Live Theatrical Production in 2010. Rick performs this slice of life as any great Stand-up Comedian would while telling his story of transition from single guy to father of three. Diary of a Dad Man is a romp through Ricks life as a Latino stand-up comedian, actor, producer and director married to an all American blond haired blue eyed beauty and all that comes with that from both their families. Originally produced for the stage this unique LOL Comedy Festival stand-up comedy performance is both real and funny.