Not Available

1. I'll Make You Happy 2. Will I 3. Affair of the Heart 4. I've Done Everything for You 5. Rock of Life 5. Red House 6. Don't Talk to Strangers 7. I Get Excited 8. Baker Street 9. Broken Wings 10. Beautiful You 11. Living In Oz 12. Love Somebody 13. Jesus Saves 14. Kristina 15. Human Touch 16. Jessie's Girl