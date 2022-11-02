Rick & Steve the Happiest Gay Couple in All the World

Not Available

Welcome to the gayest of gay ghettos, West Lahunga Beach, where Rick and Steve make their fabulously decorated double-income-no-kids home. That is until Rick's lifelong lesbian friend Kirsten asks him to be the father of her child. There's just one catch, Kirsten's wife Dana and Rick's husband Steve are mortal enemies. The insults fly, nothing goes unspoken, and the ugly, bitter truth about domestic bliss never looked so cute. Starring the voices of Alan Cumming, Peter Paige, Wilson Cruz, and Margaret Cho, with music from the creators of Avenue Q. Viewer discretion advised.