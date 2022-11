Not Available

Travel guru Rick Steves gives viewers the royal treatment by introducing them to the very best destinations in England and Wales. No crumpet is left unturned in London, home of the Piccadilly Circus, a famous road junction and public space of London's West End. Take a stroll through Medieval York, Georgian Bath and South England's Land's End. Explore the poetic gracefulness of South Wales, named De Cymru in Welsh, and more