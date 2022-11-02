Not Available

Rick Steves' European Christmas DVD provides a vivid and authentic portrait of how Europeans celebrate the holiday from England to Norway, Burgundy to Bavaria, and Rome to the top of the Swiss Alps. Included are 14 complete live concert performances of music. The 2004 Midnight Mass at St. Peters Basilica (Pope John Paul II) is featured with highlights of Christmas traditions up in the loft with the finest choirs, and into the kitchen with grandma and her best-kept holiday secrets.