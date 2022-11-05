Rick Wakeman: Live in Concert

Not Available

Long considered one of the top keyboardists of the prog rock era, Rick Wakeman's 2001 concert DVD release, The Legend, touches upon many different eras of the musician's long and winding career. Recorded during Wakeman's 2000 U.K. tour, he performs the entire set solo, often chatting with the audience (and he proves to be quite comical, telling a Spinal Tap-esque story of a concert from the mid-'70s that went terribly wrong due to overdrinking and faulty stage props). Included are such highlights as a medley of Yes' "And You and I"/"Wondrous Stories," a new age reworking of the Beatles' "Help" and "Eleanor Rigby," as well as such solo favorites as "Catherine Howard"/"Catherine of Aragon," "Jane Seymour," and "The Recollection"/"Dance of a Thousand Lights."