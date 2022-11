Not Available

Watch rock keyboardist-turned-actor Rick Wakeman deliver a unique one-man performance that combines comedy, social commentary and live music. In addition to a Wakeman-esque rendition of "Eleanor Rigby," Bits and songs also included in this insightful and hilarious program are "See a Monkey on a Stick," "Always with Me," "Tigger the Bounce," "Amazing Grace" (featuring Jemma Wakeman and the English Chamber Choir) and more.