Rickey Smiley: Open Casket Sharp

Much loved comedian, television host, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality, Rickey Smiley has earned a reputation for taking everyday observations and skillfully creating comedic gold. In this new stand-up special Open Casket Sharp, Smiley has the audience in stiches from the minute he is introduced by good friend Steve Harvey. With his stylish presence and unparalleled charm, Smiley will have you laughing until it hurts in this no-holds barred look at his family, friends and Southern marching bands.