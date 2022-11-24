Rickey Smiley Presents: Kingdom Comedy

Not Available

Gather the whole family for this hilarious evening of comedy! Hosted by funnyman Rickey Smiley, syndicated radio host and former host of BET's Comic View, this show offers clean comedy with a cutting edge. You're sure to recognize the fast-rising talents of Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live, Def Comedy Jam), Marc Theobald (Chappelle's Show), Rick Younger (Last Comic Standing) and Todd Lynn (My Wife and Kids). Ranging from sidesplitting celebrity impressions to outrageous physical humor and sharp social observations, this laugh-out-loud evening has something for everyone!