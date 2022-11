Not Available

Concert Recorded In 1992 (released 1999). Tracklist 1 Bye Bye Blackbird 2 Makin' Whoopee 3 It Must Be Love 4 The Last Chance Texaco 5 Up From The Skies 6 Dat Dere 7 I Won't Grow Up 8 Don't Like Goodbye 9 We Belong Together 10 Coolsville 11 Easy Money 12 Moon Is Made Of Gold 13 Love Is Gonna Bring Us Back Alive