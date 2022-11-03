Not Available

Bhuvana ,A lonely girl who is parentless longs for a true love and parental care. Though Bhuvana is a grand daughter of rich businessman he has no time to spend time with the child. The child wants to travel in the Rickshaw along with other children and she wants to be with Rickshaw Mama (Rickshaw uncle) aka Raja who takes of care of kids with love. The Bhuvana is attempted to kidnap and Raja saves her. Bhuvana is very adamant to go to school in the Rickshaw and her care taker appoints the Bhuvana to drop in and pick up from school. Initially Rickshaw Man wonders why he is appointed for pick-up and drop when the child itself is rich enough but finds the girl is longing for love and affection. He takes care of the Bhuvana with full affection and care and looks after her like a father. Since Bhuvana is under his care the kidnappers are not able to take that girl.