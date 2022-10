Not Available

Following the complete sell out of his UK tour, multi-award-winning writer/comedian Ricky Gervais brought his new stand up show Ricky Gervais Live: Out of England 2 to Los Angeles. Performing Sunday night at the Nokia Theatre, Gervais delivered an honest, hilarious, tasteless and thought provoking 75-minute set that thrilled the celebrity studded audience featuring such fans as Kathy Griffin, Ben Stiller, Rob Reiner, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Guest and Ed Norton.