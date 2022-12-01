Not Available

The official life story of Britain's favourite Boxer, the undefeated world champion, Ricky The Hit Man Hatton. Ricky Hatton - A Life Story documents his fascinating rise to the top, from his first-ever amateur fights through to his latest World Title defence in Las Vegas. As one of Britain's most popular sporting heroes, The Hitman, who recently received an MBE, is unbeaten in 43 professional fights, a champion in two weight divisions and is commonly perceived as one of the all-time greatest boxers Britain has ever produced. With exclusive previously unseen home footage of Ricky as a child, his early days kickboxing, amateur competition fights and then in the ring as a World Champion, the film gives a complete picture of his journey to the top as told by the Hit Man himself.