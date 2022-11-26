Ricky Martin: European Tour

Not Available

See Ricky Martin as you have never seen him before: up close and personal. Travel with him on his sold-out European concert tour. Feel like you're a part of the exuberant crowds that dance and sway to his mesmerizing rhythms and gyrations as he performs his songs in different venues across Europe. Swoon to his sultry songs and sensual charisma in this exhilarating production featuring eight great performances and a bonus video clip. A must-have collector's video! Songs: No Puedo Mas, Bombom De Azucar, Nada Es Imposible, A Medio Vivir, Susana, Dime Que Quieres, Maria, Te Extrano 2. 70 minutes.