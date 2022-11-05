Ricky Martin: One Night Only

Not Available

Hip-shaking heartthrob Ricky Martin was a prime architect of the "Latin explosion" that blindsided pop music in the late 1990s. In this concert at New York City's Liberty State Park, Martin tears through his hits, including "La Vida Loca" and "La Copa de la Vida," and music icons Carlos Santana and José Feliciano join Martin onstage. In behind-the-scenes footage, the singer discusses his meteoric rise to fame and expectations for the future.