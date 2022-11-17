Ricky: Nakalnya Anak Muda

Not Available

Ricky (Ryan Hidayat) is so disturbed by the death of his girlfriend, Sita (Nike Ardilla), in a parachuting accident that he acts out anti-socially; all he does is drive around in his old, open-top jeep, hanging out with his gang and getting into fights. His bad attitude is exacerbated when he discovers that his father is having an affair with his secretary, while his mother is busy giving lectures to the public about juvenile delinquency. Eventually, he gets into a street fight with the older brother of a girl named Lita (Nike Ardilla).