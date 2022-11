Not Available

Rick Nelson & Fats Domino perform in a legendary concert on August 22, 1985, recorded live at the Universal Ampitheatre in Los Angeles. The first act was Rick together with his old pals the Jordinares performing some of Rick's top hits. In the second half, Fats went to work on his great classics. The finale saw both men perform an amazing duet of I'm Walkin' which had been a big hit for both of them. Recorded just 4 months before Rick Nelson's tragic death.