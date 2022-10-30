Ricky on Leacock

Not Available

A 38-year journey that the director began in 1972 as a young filmmaker and, shooting off and throughout many years, the director filmed many and various encounters between Ricky, his friends and contemporaries including Henri Langlois, Jean Rouch, Jean-Luc Godard, DA Pennebaker, Robert Drew, and others. Mixing her own footage with film clips and rare images from Leacock's personal film archives, this film pays homage to the director's mentor and, most importantly, allows him to tell us the story of his long film making career in his own words.