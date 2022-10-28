1975

Ride a Wild Pony

  • Adventure

November 1st, 1975

Walt Disney Productions

Scott, a poor farm boy, is given a wild pony from a wealthy ranch owner's herd to ride to and from school. Scott and his pony soon become an inseparable team, until one day the pony suddenly disappears. Soon after, the ranch owner's handicapped daughter Josie has a wild pony especially trained to pull her cart. But Scott is convinced that Josie's pony is actually his, which leads to a court battle that divides their small Australian town. One child must ultimately lose the pony when true ownership is decided.

Cast

Michael CraigJames Ellison
John MeillonCharles E. Quayle
Graham RouseBluey Waters
Peter GwynneSgt. Collins
Melissa JafferMrs. Pirie
Lorraine BaylyMrs. Ellison

