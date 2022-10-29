Not Available

From the filmmaker behind MURPH: THE PROTECTOR, this stirring tale of bravery and tribute spotlights Chief Petty Officer Lance Vaccaro, a highly decorated United States Navy SEAL who gave his life for his country in 2008. To honor his sacrifice, four Navy SEAL bikers launched the Lance Vaccaro Memorial Ride. Traveling from Virginia Beach to Alaska and back on motorcycles, they covered 12,000 miles in 31 days. RIDE FOR LANCE captures the excitement of the open road as well as the emotion of four riders touching thousands of lives along the way, including active duty troops, veterans, and the families of deployed and fallen troops who also share their stories of pride and heartbreak. RIDE FOR LANCE is an inspiring story about friends, family, and a brother warrior who will never be forgotten.