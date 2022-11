Not Available

Still reeling from her mother's sudden death, wakeboarder Jessica Evans (Jenny Ladner) can't possibly concentrate on an upcoming tournament that could take her into the big time. That is, until a cute snowboarder (Erik Valdez) asks her to teach him everything she knows. With a budding relationship to occupy her time, Jessica's thinking a lot more positively. But she still hasn't dealt with her biggest fear: proving herself against the guys.