The once beautiful, now down-and-out Dragon Tiger martial artist Lao Luo lives with his beloved horse, Red Rabbit. Due to a debt dispute involving Red Rabbit, he is faced with the crisis of "father-son separation". In desperation, Lao Luo asks his daughter Bao and her boyfriend Naihua, who have misunderstood him for years, for help. On the road of self-help of three people and one horse, they make a lot of jokes and gradually get closer to each other.