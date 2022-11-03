1941

Ride on Vaquero

  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 1941

Studio

Not Available

The Cisco Kid is captured while keeping a rendezvous with cantina dancer Dolores but is released by his captor, the commander of a U.S. Army regiment, to help break up a kidnap ring. On his way to Las Tables with his pal, Gordito, he makes a stop at the Martinez Rancho, where they learn that his friend Carlos has been kidnapped, from his wife Marquerita. At the Crystal Palace Saloon, Cisco runs into an old girlfriend, Sally, who he once jilted for a tight-rope walker, but she doesn't betray him when the sheriff and an army officer enter searching for Cisco.

Cast

Mary Beth HughesSally Slocum
Lynne RobertsMarquerita Martinez
Chris-Pin MartinGordito
Robert LoweryCarlos Martinez
William DemarestBartender Barney
Robert ShawLieutenant Kirk

