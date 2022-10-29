Ride Report

Not Available

When filmmakers Tiernan Turner and Matt Kendall decide to attend the world famous Carnaval, they embark on a 10,000 mile, cross-continental road trip of a lifetime – from Las Vegas to Rio de Janeiro – on nothing but Suzuki motorcycles and the help of the burgeoning, international social network of adventure riders and couch-surfers. Along the way they make life-changing connections with strangers and fellow travelers, proving that, despite all our fears, the world is full of kind and generous people. But when they encounter harsh terrain, mechanical and electrical failures, logistical problems, and other dangers, they must rally their strength and endurance in order to arrive at the festival on time.