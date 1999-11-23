1999

Ride with the Devil

  • Drama
  • War
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 23rd, 1999

Studio

Good Machine

Ride with the Devil follows four people who are fighting for truth and justice amidst the turmoil of the American Civil War. Director Ang Lee takes us to a no man's land on the Missouri/Kansas border where a staunch loyalist, an immigrant's son, a freed slave, and a young widow form an unlikely friendship as they learn how to survive in an uncertain time. In a place without rules and redefine the meaning of bravery and honor.

Cast

Skeet UlrichJack Bull Chiles
Jeffrey WrightDaniel Holt
JewelSue Lee Shelley
Jonathan Rhys MeyersPitt Mackeson
Jim CaviezelBlack John
Simon BakerGeorge Clyde

