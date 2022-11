Not Available

Riders of the Black Hills is a 1938 American Western directed by George Sherman. The intrepid cowboys known as the Three Mesquiteers; Stony (Robert Livingston), Tucson (Ray Corrigan) and Lullaby (Max Terhune) are on the case when rancher Peg Garth's (Maude Eburne) prize racehorse is abducted by bookie Rod Stevens (Tom London) and a secret cohort to prevent it from winning an important race.