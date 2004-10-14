Riding the Bullet

Set in 1969, Alan Parker (Jackson) is a young artist, studying at the University of Maine. He becomes obsessed with death, and believing he is losing his girlfriend, Jessica (Christensen), he tries to commit suicide on his birthday but his friends manage to stop him, and he recovers. He receives news that his mother is dying and decides to hitchhike, in an attempt to reach his dying mom.
|David Arquette
|George Staub
|Cliff Robertson
|Farmer
|Barbara Hershey
|Jean Parker
|Erika Christensen
|Jessica Hadley
|Barry W. Levy
|Julian Parker
|Jackson Warris
|Alan - Age 6
