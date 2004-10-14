2004

Riding the Bullet

  • Drama
  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 14th, 2004

Studio

Riding the Bullet Production

Set in 1969, Alan Parker (Jackson) is a young artist, studying at the University of Maine. He becomes obsessed with death, and believing he is losing his girlfriend, Jessica (Christensen), he tries to commit suicide on his birthday but his friends manage to stop him, and he recovers. He receives news that his mother is dying and decides to hitchhike, in an attempt to reach his dying mom.

Cast

David ArquetteGeorge Staub
Cliff RobertsonFarmer
Barbara HersheyJean Parker
Erika ChristensenJessica Hadley
Barry W. LevyJulian Parker
Jackson WarrisAlan - Age 6

