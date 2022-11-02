Riding the Storm

Not Available

Educational film about landslides, published by the United States Geological Society. A catastrophic 1982 rainstorm triggered 18,000 landslides in the Bay Area, claiming 25 lives and causing $66 million in property damage. The combination of steep slopes, weak rocks, and intense winter storms make Bay Area uplands an ideal setting for landslides. Landslides include both swift, potentially deadly debris flows and slower, but destructive deepseated slides. Learn what USGS scientists have discovered about landslide dynamics and which slopes are most susceptible to sliding. Hear the devastating stories of Bay Area residents affected by landslides and learn to recognize the danger signs.