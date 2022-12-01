Not Available

Riding With Sugar

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Helena Spring Films

Joshua, lives in an informal settlement with his grandmother and father, a well-educated black man and single parent who was forced to flee his home as a result of Zimbabwean politics. Once a scholarship student with a great future, Joshua dreams of winning a BMX cycling championship as a means to finding a better life than the spaza shop which his father owns, can provide. But, even this dream is shattered when he narrowly survives a vicious xenophobic attack during which his father and grandmother lose their lives.

Cast

Charles MneneJoshua
Hakeem Kae-KazimMambo
Simona BrownOlivia
Paballo KozaVetkoek
Shelley NicoleLead dancer
Brendon DanielsGreen Eyes

