Rien qu'un jeu

In a strangely aloof and uninvolved story of incest, director Brigitte Sauriol takes a certain distance in her treatment of a couple with two daughters on a summer vacation in Quebec. Scenes with the father and older daughter soon reveal that an incestuous relationship has been going on for a long time, without the mother's knowledge. The older daughter tries to run away at one point and talk to a friend about her plight, but that does not turn out successfully. She begins to suspect her father is starting to violate her sister as well. When the mother accidentally catches her husband with the younger daughter, she reacts with anger, but after her husband promises to reform, she calms down and eventually takes his side against her daughters.