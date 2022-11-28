Not Available

Two films in one that brings together material from the "national security collection” Sporting an M16 and nothing else, Douglas appears in this series of images as a literal "one-man army" -- duplicated photographically and armed to the teeth in a procession of tableaus that confront the power and impotence of firepower. "Home Security" offers a sardonic dissection of America's current pre-emptive 'go it alone' military foreign policies and a delirious portrait of primal 'citizen soldiers' in native habitats (trailors, tracks, flag-draped coffins, and -- most chilling of all -- seated stoically around a TV set in the darkness, lit only by its cyclopean light). It's brilliant, funny, unnerving, confrontational, disturbing stuff; you haven't lived 'til you've seen a small platoon of nude, armed, and dangerous Douglas clones poised for action.