RiffTrax: Attack of the Super Monsters

When stop-motion dinosaurs meet anime superheroes, only one thing is certain: things are about to get dumb as hell! Mad Ruler Emperor Tyrannous lives beneath the earth and commands an army of supermonsters by shouting at them like late-career Al Pacino. Despite being gigantic fire-breathing dinosaurs, their main strategy is to hypnotize substantially smaller animals like dogs and bats, into attacking humanity. It’s not a very good strategy, but then again, this is not a very good movie. Standing in their way is Gemini Command, which consists of two siblings and two idiots. The siblings, Jim and Jem, can bond to form the all-powerful Gemini, whereas the two idiots, Jerry and Wally, at one point lose track of their pet sloth. Can they save humanity? No, many people die horribly. Well at least they were just cartoons! Join Mike, Kevin, and Bill for one of the most unique movies we’ve ever done, Attack of the Super Monsters!