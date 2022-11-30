RiffTrax: Feeders

Not Available

Feeders is the kind of movie that you’d find in the part of the video store you weren’t allowed to go in, in a video store you also weren’t allowed to go in. It is directed by The Polonia Brothers, who have been called “The Coen Brothers of Horror” by fans of terrible comparisons. They have directed over forty movies, many of which have been introduced as evidence at The Hague. Feeders is one of them. When a poorly rendered UFO lands on Earth, the aliens immediately seek out our best and brightest. That is of course a lie. They encounter shut-ins, alcoholics, and two men who are heading to spring break despite the fact that they are clearly in their mid-thirties. The aliens proceed to feed on them, mostly by waggling around in short enough bursts so as not to reveal the hand of whichever Polonia brother was currently shaking the puppet. The late 90s was one of the very finest vintages for Direct to Video Swill, so please join Mike, Kevin, and Bill for Feeders!