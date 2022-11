Not Available

It’s the story of a group of explorers who travel to a remote island, kidnap two tiny women, thereby inciting the wrath of a giant (albeit adorable) larvae which then swims the ocean, cocoons itself in downtown Tokyo, emerges as the titular Mothra and destroys everything in its path. Yes, it's a tale as old as time, but Mothra does it best! Join Kevin, Bill and Mike as they roast one of the most beloved (and bizzarre!) of the Japanese monster classics, Mothra.