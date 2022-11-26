Rifftrax: Lost Season 1 Pilot Episode

Not Available

The television phenomenon of our time (no, not “According to Jim”) is now the RiffTrax phenomenon of this week! Yes, “Lost”, the thrilling saga of a group of castaways – of varying degrees of hotness – and their struggle to survive without having to resort to wholesale drinking of their own urine. “Lost” conveys the wit, intrigue and fierce intelligence of “Gilligan’s Island” in a modern setting – and without the mind-shattering annoyance of Bob Denver! If you like your “Lost” with a little something on the side, you’ll love Kevin and Mike’s take on the pilot episode.