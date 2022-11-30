RiffTrax Shorts: Batman and Robin - Chapter 10 - Batman's Last Chance!

Not Available

In this episode, the Joker escapes from Arkham! Well, that’s not one hundred percent true. There is no Joker. But Arkham finally makes an appearance! Well, kind of. There’s a building called Markham. It’s not an asylum. It’s just a building. But for this series, we will classify that as a high point. And while this episode is lacking in iconic Gotham landmarks, it does have both Horse Art AND a Dog Statue, which you have to admit, are way cooler than Kite Man. Guys in hats run in hallways! The Wizard fiddles with knobs! The narrator finds hilarious ways to pronounce the word ruse! All this and more in the thrilling tenth installment Batman’s Last Chance! *Bear with us, we’ve written ten of these. By number 13 these descriptions are just going to be ALL WORK AND NO PLAY MAKE GABE A DULL BOY.