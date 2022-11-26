Rifftrax: Star Wars: Rogue One

Not Available

For years, most movies that came out were not about the Death Star. Lots of people were OK with this; it meant we got movies like The Godfather, Point Break, and The Stoned Age. This evidently changed in 2015 however, and now every movie must relate in some way to the construction or destruction of a Death Star. This has led to a few odd choices, like the 2016 sequel to The Adventures of Milo and Otis, which critics called “tonally baffling” and “supposed to be about a puppy and kitten, why?” It’s worked out slightly better for The Force Awakens and Rogue One.