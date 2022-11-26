Rifftrax: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Not Available

Every now and then here at RiffTrax we like to feature an obscure little indie movie that went by unnoticed. Just to make sure everybody gets that we’re real film buffs, y’know? So, to that end, here’s an under-appreciated gem known as Star Wars: The Last Jedi! We’ve seen Star Wars movies with Luke Skywalker. We’ve seen Star Wars movies with weird space milk. But now, finally, we have a movie with Luke Skywalker drinking weird space milk straight from the teat of a… a something. His wife? It’s probably his wife. Hopefully they’ll get around to clearing up that relationship somewhere around Episode 52 or 53.